Governor Kayode Fayemi has spoken about the governorship election scheduled to take place in Ekiti state next year

Fayemi counseled those aspiring for office in the state that no elective position is worth the blood of any citizen

The Ekiti state governor assured the people that he would not be distracted by the politics of who takes over from him

Ado-Ekiti - Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said no political ambition is worth the life of any Nigerian, Daily Trust reports.

The governor made the remark while giving a speech to mark his third year in office at the state assembly complex, in Ado-Ekiti.

Governor Fayemi has stressed that no position is worth the blood of anybody. Photo credit: Governor Kayode Fayemi

Source: UGC

While calling on politicians to shun politics of bitterness, Fayemi assured that he would not be distracted by the politics of who succeeds him in 2022.

Speaking ahead of next year’s governorship election in the state, he also pledged to complete his projects and other areas of service delivery.

In the last three years, the governor said his administration had delivered no fewer than 1,000 projects and 1,000 rural roads across the state despite scarcity of funds.

Fayemi while highlighting his administration’s achievements added that he ensured regular payment of salaries, strengthened the civil service and motivated workers.

The governor added that the administration had also created 19 new development areas aimed at bringing governance closer to the people.

Race to replace Fayemi begins as former governor obtains PDP nomination form

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 2022 Ekiti state governorship election may face a strong challenge as one of the chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Engr Segun Oni, threw his hat in the ring to contest the poll.

The former Ekiti state governor obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms to contest on the platform of the PDP.

Oni made the disclosure on Wednesday, September 22, after his campaign director picked up the forms at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Governor Fayemi speaks on intention for 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, Governor Fayemi disclosed that only God can decide his political future with special regard to the 2023 presidency

The governor said this on Sunday, September 27, during an interview where he responded to questions on joining the presidential race.

He explained that at the moment his focus is on ending well as a governor by working hard to deliver the benefits of democracy to the people,

Source: Legit Newspaper