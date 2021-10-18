The APC candidate for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state, Andy Uba has revealed what he would do first when he emerge as governor

Senator Andy Uba has disclosed that in the first six months of his tenure, he would conduct a free and fair local government election

Uba, who noted the essence of the local government in a state, stated further that the people of Anambra has so far been neglected at the grassroots level

Awka, Anambra- Senator Andy Uba has listed out what he would do in the first six months in office if elected as governor.

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the Saturday, November 6, governorship election in Anambra state, Senator Uba, has said that he would conduct local government election within the first six months of his first tenure as governor, The Nigerian Tribune reports.

Legit.ng reports that he noted the local government is the pillar of rural development, stating that the Obiano administration had deprived people of the state of the grassroots governance that they deserve.

Andy Uba reaffirmed the need to rejig the security architecture of Anambra state, Awka, October 4, 2021. Photo credit: Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba

Uba, made this disclosure while addressing party faithful at a joint meeting with local government and ward executives of the party in Awka, on Sunday, October 17.

He said:

“My administration will conduct local government election within my first six months as governor of Anambra State because that is the best way to develop the local government and the rural areas.”

While the guber candidate urged the party faithful to join his campaign train and ensure they deliver in their respective wards, he assured that his party would not give room to any form of malpractice prepared by the rival political parties.

He said votes must count in the election and nobody should be deceived that somebody will be in the comfort of his room and write the results, Daily Trust also reported.

Stating reasons to support the apex party, he said:

"My government would have direct access to the federal government unlike what is currently experienced by the incumbent government in the state where they struggle to gain attention of the federal government for projects and interventions."

