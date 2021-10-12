All road leads to Anambra come Saturday, November 6, ahead of its gubernatorial elections in the state

The opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that they are well prepared to take over the mantle of leadership from ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

A chieftain of the PDP has recently stated that its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, would record landslide victory in the election, adding that the Power of incumbency won’t save APGA

Awka, Anambra state- It’s few weeks to the Anambra gubernatorial elections but the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again restated its preparedness to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Saturday, November 6.

The Nation reports that the party said its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, would have landslide victory in the election.

The coordinator of Ozigbo Youth Vanguard and chairman of aggrieved councillors in the state, High Chief Chuks Benson Anaje, made this declaration on Monday, October 11, while addressing party faithful at his home in Awka.

The PDP chieftain, High Chief Chuks Benson Anaje says Valentine Ozigbo is a man of his words. Photo credit: Valentine C Ozigbo

Anaje emphasised that the power of incumbency would not save APGA in the election.

He said:

“When he (Ozigbo) came here, Umujagwo my village in Awka, he told us that he would do everything possible to give Awka a capital city that befits it.

“He has promised to ensure adequate road networks, security, infrastructure and a whole lot of other programmes that will touch the life of every Anambrarian and all those resident in the State positively.

“He is a gentleman and we know he will fulfill all his promises.”

The campaign coordinator assured the people that Ozigbo would make a difference, if elected governor next month.

He urged the voters to elect the PDP candidate to serve them by voting for him massively on November 6.

