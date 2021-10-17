Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has been getting massive support from northern Nigeria in recent times

A pro-Osinbajo group based in the north, says it will mobilise 20 million youths to vote for the vice president in 2023

The group has already kick-started its activities to achieve its aim, even as the vice president is yet to declare his intention to run

Kano - A northern youth group, Osinbajo Awareness Campaign (OAC), has launched an awareness campaign to galvanise support for Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The group has unveiled a platform to mobilise 20 million youths across the 19 northern states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in solidarity with the vice president.

Members of the group pose for a photograph after its launch in Kano state. Photo credit: OAC media

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the launch of its Kano secretariat and campaign vehicles on Sunday, October 17, the national coordinator of the group, Mubarak Haruna declared that Nigeria needs a highly patriotic and genuinely detribalised leader like Osinbajo who can drive the country to greater heights.

He explained that while other pro-Osinbajo platforms including The Progressive Project and the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) will focus on the general population, OAC will mobilize 20 million youths in the nineteen northern states to support Osinbajo.

Although Haruna disclosed that Vice President Osinbajo has not considered throwing his hat in the ring, he declared the readiness of the group to drive an intensive campaign across the northern part of the country and drum support for his candidacy come 2023.

He further stated that Professor Osinbajo has demonstrated competence and loyalty to manage a complex entity like Nigeria, adding that the vice president diligently stabilised the nation's economy while holding brief for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He pointed out that Osinbajo’s pragmatic demonstration of commitment to progressive ideals, honesty, and people-focused leadership by example are glaring in the Buhari administration‘s social empowerment programs across the country.

Besides the mobilization program, Haruna disclosed that the group will soon start collecting public opinion and data towards setting grassroots-oriented public agenda for the 2023 Osinbajo presidential ambition.

His words:

“We are launching the awareness campaign across the northern states to mobilize support for Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo towards making him our next president.

“None of us has ever met him in person but from all we know, we are convinced that the vice president is the only tested and trusted candidate that can continue the good works started by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Group says Osinbajo is best qualified to consolidate the legacies of Buhari

In a related development, the PCG has insisted that Osinbajo is the best-qualified person to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

The group made this known via its convener, Aliyu Kurfi, in a letter to the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The letter dated Friday, October 8, and seen by Legit.ng, was in response to the APC's recognition of the PCG as a support group within the party.

