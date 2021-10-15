Pastor Tunde Bakare has expressed deep concern for nation building as well as the 2023 general elections

Bakare on Friday, October 15, disclosed that Nigeria should prioritized a competent leader and not power shift

The cleric who is keen on the development of the country, insist that the best candidate that would move Nigeria to its promise land should be given power come 2023

Aso Rock, Abuja- The serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC) (formerly Latter Rain Assembly), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said that the important thing Nigeria needs right now is a competent president not agitation for power rotation.

Daily Trust reports that he made this disclosure on Friday, October 15, while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bakare, who revealed he shared what's in his heart with the President, noted it was political “immaturity” that drove the nation to the clamour for power shift when various zones that produced Nigerian leaders in the past had not fared better after many years of independence.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives Pastor Tunde Bakare in State House on 15th October, 2021. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Asked about his position on the ongoing debate on power rotation, he said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I’d said it on the 3rd of October. It’s our immaturity, politically and otherwise, that makes us say power must either be in the North or be in the South, instead of looking for the best, the fittest, the most competent, and people of character who love this nation.

“Not where they come from, it’s what they carry and what they have to offer. May the best of the best of Nigerians rise, whether they’re from the East, from the West, from the North, and from the South.

“If there are agreements between politicians among themselves on rotation, a bargain is a bargain. That’s between them. But as far as this country is concerned, what we need at this stage is a man who can drive us to the Eldorado.”

Top 2023 Secret: Pastor Bakare speaks in videos after meeting Buhari

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Pastor Tunde Bakare, the serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC) has given only hints about his discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 15.

The Christian cleric who in a video noted that his talk with President Buhari is a secret between them explained that nothing stops him from contesting in the 2023 presidential election.

Bakare told State House correspondents on Friday after his closed-door meeting with the president that he tabled before the Nigerian leader his future plans.

Source: Legit