Details of the discussion between Pastor Tunde Bakare and President Buhari are only for two pairs of ears

Bakare told journalists on Friday, October 15, that the closed-door meeting is only for him and the president

However, the cleric noted that he will not turn down an offer to run for the 2023 presidential election if that is the will of God

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC) has given only hints about his discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 15.

The Christian cleric who in a video noted that his talk with President Buhari is a secret between them explained that nothing stops him from contesting in the 2023 presidential election.

Bakare said he has made known his future plans to Buhari (Photo: Femi Adesina)

Source: Facebook

Bakare told State House correspondents on Friday after his closed-door meeting with the president that he tabled before the Nigerian leader his future plans, The Nation reports.

Speaking further, he said he has pastored his church for 33 years and that it is time to go fully into nation-building which, according to him, is part of his calling.

He said instead of going into retrogression, Nigerians should wake up and contribute their quota to the progress of the country.

I supported you to attain your office, I dare you to come after me - Bakare to top FG official

Meanwhile, Bakare had lashed out at an unnamed federal government official who, according to him, is at odds with his recent pronouncements.

Without disclosing the identity of the prominent official, Pastor Bakare noted that what is now in vogue is for persons of similar calibre to use brutality and intimidation on people instead of pursuing justice.

Bakare also dared the prominent Nigerian to come after him and learn a hard lesson for doing so.

In a feat of fearlessness, the fiery cleric called on the official to go ahead and say in public whatever evil he has done in secret if there was any.

The pastor recalled that he was one of those who worked hard to take this appointee to his present office and vowed never to pay him visits anymore.

Source: Legit