The All Progressives Grand Alliance's national chairman has expressed himself over the defection of Anambra's deputy governor

Victor Oye said he finds it difficult to understand why Nkem Okeke defected a few months to the end of his tenure as deputy governor

Oye also wondered what a man like Okeke would be looking for in the All Progressives Congress party

Anambra - The national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, on Thursday, October 14, shared his feelings on the recent defection of the deputy governor of Anambra state from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oye said Nkem Okeke's defection came as a shock to him because the governor was well treated by the state governor, Willie Obiano all through their administration.

Punch reports that Oye said the defection still remains a shock to him because there was never a crisis or disagreement between Okeke and Obiano or any within the ranks of the party.

Oye who spoke on Channels TV on Thursday morning, the APGA chairman also said that the action taken by Okeke is not proper as he has just five months for his tenure with Governor Obiano to end.

Describing Okeke as an intellectual who is well educated, Oye queried what the former is looking for in APC that he could not find in APGA.

Oye said:

"They have just five months to go but he just jumped ship. It is not proper. And he is an intellectual; well educated. What is he looking for in the APC?"

“Obiano was very nice to him. He got everything he needed. He had a fleet of cars. He lives in a very beautiful home. His office is well equipped. He gets his allowances regularly."

"What else does he want? I must tell you, I was shocked that he could leave the party despite all that the governor and the party have done for him. He got his second term ticket on a (silver) platter.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the deputy governor of Anambra state had defected to APC from his party APGA.

Okeke following his defection met with President Muhammadu Buhari alongside other APC members.

He was presented to the president by the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma who said he was confident that the APC would still receive new members from other parties.

Also, APGA had in reaction to Okeke's defection said that his action will not jeopardise the party's chances at the forthcoming Anambra election.

APGA's spokesperson, Tex Okechukwu said that the deputy governor did not formally inform the governor who is his principal or the party of his defection.

