Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, the state's deputy governor, Nkem Okeke has dumped APGA

Okeke defected to the APC and was on Wednesday, October 13, presented to President Buhari at the State House

Governor Uzodimma of Imo state expressed confidence that the APC will still receive new members from other parties before the guber election

Aso Rock, Abuja - Nkem Okeke, the deputy governor of Anambra state, has reportedly defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari Sallau, the personal assistant on broadcast media to President Buhari, disclosed this via a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 13.

The deputy governor of Anambra state, Nkem Okeke, meets President Buhari in Aso Villa after defecting to the APC. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

According to him, the president received the APC caretaker committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and Okeke at the State House Wednesday.

The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, was also present as the president presented the APC flag to the new member.

Legit.ng notes that Okeke's defection comes barely three weeks to the November 6, 2021, Anambra governorship election.

According to Channels TV, Governor Uzodimma briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

The Imo state governor was reported as saying he is confident that there will be more defections to the ruling party before the November 6 governorship election.

Uzodimma faulted the claim reportedly made by Governor Willi Obiano of Anambra that members of the State House of Assembly who recently left APGA for the APC were financially induced to join the ruling party.

He stressed that rather than enticing the lawmakers with money, they were lobbied through persuasion and counselling.

11 Lawmakers from PDP, APGA defect to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Buni, the APC caretaker committee chairman, received 11 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra.

The governor's media aide, Mamman Mohammed, said the new APC members include five serving and four former House of Representatives members as well as two members of the Anambra state House of Assembly.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Mohammed said Governor Buni congratulated the new members saying they made the right decision by joining the ruling party and bringing their people to the national movement.

