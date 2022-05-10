Governor Dave Umahi has commented on the purchase of APC presidential forms for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

The Ebonyi state governor said he believed the forms would have been purchased to embarrass the former president

Umahi said if Jonathan joins the APC presidential race, it would be a material for Guinness Book of Records

Aso Rock, Abuja - Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, says some mischievous people would have bought the presidential forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to embarrass him.

The governor spoke on Tuesday, May 10, at the State House after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, TheCable reported.

Governor Umahi said ex-President Jonathan joining APC presidential race would be one of the wonders of the 21st century. Photo credits: Goodluck Jonathan, Governor David Nweze Umahi

He said if former President Jonathan joins the APC, it would be a development worthy of the Guinness Book of World Records.

Legit.ng recalls that a coalition of northern groups had bought the presidential nomination form of the APC for the former president on Monday, May 9, urging him to join the race.

However, Jonathan in a swift reaction disowned the groups and distanced himself from their actions.

APC will find it difficult to sell Jonathan, says Umahi

Meanwhile, Governor Umahi also expressed concern over the kind of messages the APC will be telling Nigerians with Jonathan as its presidential candidate, Daily Trust also stated.

He wondered how the APC would reconcile its policies and promises with those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under which Jonathan served as president.

Governor Umahi reiterated that Jonathan's entrance into the race for the APC presidential ticket will be another wonder of the world.

I believe Jonathan wasn't aware of the forms - Umahi

Speaking further, Governor Umahi said he believed that Jonathan was not aware of the forms just as the ex-president had said.

His words:

“I believe strongly that he was not aware of the forms and I want to believe that people that are mischievous would have bought the forms to embarrass him.

“But from what I read, he has quickly distanced himself from that. But like I said, if that is not the case, then the Guinness Book of Records is not totally filled up.”

God used Jonathan for me, Umahi says

When asked about his views on Jonathan as a presidential contender, the Ebonyi governor said:

“Jonathan is my father and God used him and the wife to make me a governor of the state and so, anybody who has done anything for me, I’ve always remained very grateful to such person and I will continue to be very grateful to him, the wife for being available and my destiny helper, to achieve that feat.

“Probably if that miracle did not take place, then the miracles that happened in Ebonyi State, in terms of total evolution and transformation wouldn’t have taken place. So, he’s a man we can’t forget, just like Sani Abacha, who created the state and Mr. President. Of course, we’ve named the airport after him, we’ve named the light tunnel after him, we’ve named the Presidential Lodge after him.

“Good intention that we don’t forget people who have helped us, but on the question of joining, I may not say much about that because I’ve seen a lot of write ups, denials, but if he decides to join and to run, it will, for me, become one of the wonders in this century."

We will force Jonathan if he refuses to accept APC presidential forms bought for him - Fulani group

Meanwhile, the Fulani group which purchased the APC's presidential forms for former President Jonathan has vowed to take every measure to ensure he accepts it.

The group made the statement after Jonathan publicly rejected the form, saying his consent was not sought by the group.

The Secretary of the Fulani Group, Usman Mohammed, vowed that Jonathan won’t leave the country without accepting the forms.

