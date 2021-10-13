The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has lambasted Anambra deputy governor, Dr Nkem Okeke, for defecting to the APC without notifying his former party

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has reacted to the defection of the deputy governor of Anambra state, Dr Nkem Okeke, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

APGA's spokesman, Tex Okechukwu, in a statement released on Wednesday, October 13, in Abuja, said Okeke's defection will not jeopardise APGA's chances in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state, Channels TV reported.

Okechukwu noted that the defection was long expected, adding that Okeke had been holding a grudge against everyone over his inability to secure the party’s governorship ticket.

He said:

“The deputy governor had thought that the governor (Willie Obiano) and the party were going to hand over the governorship ticket of the party in the last primary to him on a platter.

“When that didn’t happen, he started behaving abnormally, even to the point of insubordination and dereliction of duties.”

Okeke left APGA without formal notification

Meanwhile, the APGA chieftain stated that the deputy governor did not formally inform the party of his defection.

He said leaving the party in such a manner is uncalled for, ill-timed, and ill-advised, adding that Governor Obiano had always treated him with respect, love, and consideration.

Okechukwu accused the APC of exhibiting desperation in the build-up to the governorship election.

The APGA spokesman, however, called on all members of the party to remain united to ensure that they win the election with wider margins.

He said APGA will win the election no matter what the opposition parties do.

Anambra deputy governor defects to APC, meets Buhari

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okeke, the deputy governor of Anambra state, defected from APGA to the APC.

Buhari Sallau, the personal assistant on broadcast media to President Buhari, disclosed this via a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 13.

According to him, the president received the APC caretaker committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and Okeke at the State House on Wednesday. The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, was also present as the president presented the APC flag to the new member.

