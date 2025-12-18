Nigerian actress Doris Ogala sparked conversation online after a video showed her with comedian Dauda

In the video that caught the attention of many, the actress was seen at home as the comic actor visited her

Dauda went on to speak about the movie star’s character amid the ongoing controversy with Pastor Chris Okafor

Popular comedian Dauda, whose real name is Kingsley Ogbonna, has spoken publicly about the character of actress Doris Ogala amid the ongoing controversy involving Pastor Chris Okafor.

In a viral video making the rounds on social media, Dauda was seen visiting Ogala at her home in what appeared to be an effort to lift her spirits during the difficult period.

While speaking in the video, the comedian described Ogala as a woman of strong morals and integrity, insisting that the public perception does not reflect who she truly is.

“She’s the type of virtuous woman who will never sell her body for money. You need to get close to know how pure she is,” Dauda said.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Doris Ogala released another video to speak about her alleged lover, Pastor Chris Okafor, following his wedding to Pearl.

The clergyman had gotten married in church after his engagement photos and videos went viral, while Doris continued to cry out online.

Before his white wedding photos surfaced, Stella Dimoko had claimed that the clergyman had married traditionally two months ago.

In her video, Ogala alleged that Pastor Chris Okafor didn’t marry Pearl willingly, claiming the marriage was forced. She further added that Okafor had gotten her pregnant, and her family allegedly insisted that he must marry her.

According to Ogala, Pearl’s family allegedly threatened to expose the pastor unless he married her.

She also claimed that Pearl was not the woman Pastor Okafor had allegedly dated in 2024 and that the woman he was supposed to marry had sent her the pastor’s personal clip.

Addressing the critics who were dragging her for speaking out, Ogala said that she was no longer interested in marrying the clergyman and that it took a lot for her to do what she was doing.

