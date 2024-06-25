A man and his secondary school sweetheart are now married many years after they left school

They have shared a throwback photo, showing when they were still in secondary school as teenagers

They also posted their wedding photo, indicating that they were able to take their relationship beyond the classroom

Netizens are reacting to wedding photos of secondary school sweethearts who tied the knot.

A TikTok post by Chikito shows that the couple attended the same secondary school where they were close to each other.

The couple got married five years after secondary school. Photo credit: Tiktok/@chikito.

They have now taken their relationship a notch higher by getting married to each other years after they graduated.

Their wedding photo has attracted a lot of positive reactions from TikTok users who praised the couple for staying true to each other through the years.

According to the Chikito, it took the couple five years to get married after their secondary school.

Reactions as secondary school sweethearts get married

@LIGHT said:

"The story clear. Congratulations sis."

@RAINBOW said:

"The growth is massive."

@user3059889083321grachus said:

"Your home is blessed."

@Queen Esther said:

"So your mama send you go school you go dey find love."

@Official Tina Adiele said:

"You joking right."

@smilegoddess said:

"I beg why the shape of the nose come change?"

@Ex boyfriend asked:

"How many times did you guys break up and makeup because..."

