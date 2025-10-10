A Nigerian lady married the man who sent her a message on Facebook in 2017 and shared how she only replied two years later, explaining how their love grew and led to a beautiful wedding

The couple’s journey started with a simple Facebook DM, and over the years they built a strong relationship, shared special moments online, and finally celebrated their dream wedding

Many people were impressed after the lady shared her love story online, showing how patience and timing played a role in their relationship

A Nigerian lady who married the man who sent her a DM on Facebook in 2017 shared her beautiful love story, and people have praised them online.

The post showed that the lady is now married to the man as they tied the knot in a white wedding, wearing stunning outfits.

Lady ties the knot with man she met on Facebook. For illustration purposes. Photo source: Tiktok/@keepingupwithdbl, Getty Images/Tim Robberts

Source: TikTok

Lady marries Facebook suitor

The couple shared their love story, and many people have been impressed on social media.

The woman mentioned in the caption that he sent her a years ago, but she only responded two years later, and since then, they have been in love until now, culminating in their wedding.

According to a post shared by user @keepingupwithdbl on TikTok, the couple started their love journey on Facebook via DM.

The man had sent the woman a message in 2017, but she only replied in 2019. Now, they are married, having celebrated their wedding in 2025.

The caption of the TikTok video read:

“He sent a Facebook DM in 2017 but you only saw it in 2019, and in 2025 he gave you your dream wedding.”

Couple ties the knot after Facebook message in 2017. Photo source: Tiktok/@keepingupwithdbl

Source: TikTok

As the video played, the groom was seen smiling widely on his wedding day, ready to take the bride home, while she looked glamorous and happy.

The caption explained that he gave her her dream wedding as she became his wife.

The video also included a message which read:

“Am a testimony that what is yours will be yours no matter what. Together forever @VEE & CEE.”

As the post made its way online, social media users flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Lady marries man who DM’d her, reactions

Big baby added:

"Okay let me go and reply all my Facebook dm. congratulations."

CALL ME DIVA stated:

"This Union is supported by GOD."

Oluwatope Esther shared:

"What will be will be."

Rebbd wrote:

"Congratulations, I for no give that my stupid ex my Facebook login."

BB London stressed:

"Congratulations."

jamil1705 added:

"God bless us."

jamil1705 wrote:

"Best couple."

____ABBEY shared:

"Congratulations."

Oluwatope Esther said:

"I've known you guys from way back when you still had your clothing store at Abule Egba."

Nigerian lady introduces WhatsApp boyfriend

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after introducing her future husband whom she met in a WhatsApp group to her family. The video showed her happily sharing his name, where he is from, and his work before explaining how their relationship began online.

The clip captured the reactions of her family and friends, and social media users flooded the comments with congratulations and playful messages. Many were amazed that a love story could start from a WhatsApp group, with some sharing their own experiences of meeting partners online.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng