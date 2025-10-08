A Nigerian lady became popular online after showing how she met her future husband in a WhatsApp group and later introduced him to her family in a happy video

In the video, the lady smiled as she told everyone her name, her partner’s name, where he is from, and what he does for work before saying they met on WhatsApp

People online loved their story and filled the comments with good wishes after seeing the video of their family introduction and hearing how their love began

A Nigerian lady trended as she was set to wed a man she met on a WhatsApp group chat, introducing him to her family in a viral clip.

The lady and her partner, who are soon to marry, went viral as the video of their marriage introduction trended on social media.

Lady set to wed man she met on WhatsApp

The post showed the lady introducing herself, stating her name, and then introducing her partner, sharing his name, where he is from, and the type of business he is into.

After that, she spoke about how they met, telling everyone that it was through a WhatsApp group.

According to a post by user @fola_alaga on a popular social media platform, TikTok, the young couple are set to tie the knot, having recently concluded their marriage introduction ceremony.

The TikTok video shows it was their introduction ceremony, where the woman introduced the man as her husband to be.

As the video played, she said to those in attendance:

"Good afternoon everybody, my name is Sekinat Omowunmi, I brought my husband to be to introduce to my family. His name is Adegoke, he is from Ibadan, he is a businessman."

She went further to explain how they met, a revelation that got people laughing in the video.

She continued:

"We met on a WhatsApp group chat."

The video also captured the reactions of attendees, including other members of her family.

As the clip circulated online, many users rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady set to marry man she met online

HORLAR-WEALTH wrote:

"Nah because of HK the girl join the group ooo anyway congratulations."

Fola expressed:

"I don chase all of them with where did you get my number."

Merit of Tiktok said:

"I don open WhatsApp group óò, make i drop link?'

justus_baron added:

"You can meet your partner anywhere, it’s just seriousness from both parties."

SAYBLACKFX shared:

"Business man abi yauu."

lorbah noted:

"Yes ooo. I met my husband too on WhatsApp group."

Ajibola Micee wrote:

"If e reach ur turn Dey shout where you got my number aladanwo."

Bint_sheikh noted:

"Make we create group?."

Farayola wrote:

"Drop your WhatsApp number make I add you into the group."

𝓑𝓘𝓛𝓤𝓣𝓕𝓨 stressed:

"I don create group oo drop your number."

Marvelous said:

"Business man Abi yaho boy de play everywhere good sha paste location."

Marvelous shared:

"Business man Abi yaho boy de play everywhere good sha paste location."

Virgin boy wrote:

"Pls share WhatsApp group link for us I beg."

F O D added:

"Congratulations my Ibadan brother ,Ibadan always handsome."

It’s Engr Quadri noted:

"Business man abi Yahoo yahoo."

teebaby693 stated:

"Una no quick drop update o WhatsApp group kee."

NANA AISHA said:

"Make I go reply all my messages for WhatsApp incase my husband dey dey."

Boda Ola wrote:

"Abeg send me the link to the WhatsApp group."

𝐒𝐄𝐘𝐈 said:.

"Ati whatsapp group ati Tiktok we no see anything oga ooo e con be like say person no get ori oko."

Bikeh_special added:

"I met my babe also on Whatsapp group and we’ve been dating for eight months now! I pray we end up like this cause I love my man."

Sodex noted:

"Business koh una no fit proud una husband work say Ise tin se yahoo ni."

MOTUN Mhi shared:

"Another person don met her love on Whatsapp Group and me mo dey open Whatsapp group messages even Whatsapp messages self na to dey on Tiktok from morning till Night."

AYILARA stressed:

"Person wey I meet for Fb after I don on lease 3 round of Tatata during the first visit she no come visit again."

