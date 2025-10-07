Drama unfolded as a groom covered his face while arriving at his wedding venue ahead of the ceremony

Netizens wondered why he wore a mask at his own wedding, sparking mixed reactions from them

Another video showing his real face caught people’s attention, and many shared their observations

A groom went viral for covering his face while arriving at the venue of his wedding party.

He was seen greeting his guests at the entrance of the wedding venue before entering the hall.

A groom covers his face with a mask while arriving at his wedding venue. Photo: @tildalifestylecreator

The video was shared by @tildalifestylecreator on TikTok and went viral on the social media platform.

The text overlaying the video read:

“Our groom is here.”

Watch the entrance video below:

Another video showed the groom’s face as he sat with his bride at the ceremony.

The video was captioned:

“It’s worth hiding.”

Watch the couple’s video here:

Reactions as groom wears mask to wedding

The video went viral and people gave their observations.

@janetmicheal12 said:

My Papa go pursue me and u plus in-laws join,I no understand.What’s up with the mask?

@Nicki da barbie said:

My ex wore a mask to snap a picture back then and my younger brother saw it and next thing I heard was AUNTY ROSE YOUR BOYFRIEND NAH THIEF? My heart sinked

TEEclassic

Una sha Dey unleash madness anyhow in this country. Abi no be dis same Nigeria

bukolaaro176

Wait oo,you people shouldn't introduce mask wedding for us oo, make una pity married women oo

NJ NAILS & BARBING said

This one way your groom Dey hide face so”we no wan hear say na person husband oooo, just joking oooo

OlayinkaBeautyblingskincare☺

Nah someone husband nothing unah wan tell me celeb Dey open face who you be ??

OLAJUMOKE said:

Is the groom wanted ?

ʙᴇᴀᴅ ꜱᴘʜᴇʀᴇ said:

Please I’m curious, the couples didn’t set eyes on each other until the wedding day, if yes why, is it their culture???

Adorable cess

Congratulations bby girl I’m super happy for you may God bless you matrimonial home and bring forth good fruit (children) in Jesus name

A groom who covered his face with a mask at his wedding entrance shows his real face. Photo: @tildalifestylecreator

Bride falls down stairs on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an unexpected drama unfolded as a bride fell down the stairs while rushing to church for her wedding.

The video of the bride during and after the fall caught people’s attention on social media as it trended.

Many who came across the video shared their similar experiences, as many shared what they could have done differently.

