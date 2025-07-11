A lady shared how her friend's marriage ended on the wedding day after a shocking discovery about the groom

She narrated how the bride found out about the groom's secret just after they exchanged marital vows

Many reacted to the viral video as she recounted how the bride shouldered most of the wedding expenses

A Nigerian lady shared how her friend’s marriage ended on the wedding day after the groom's secret was exposed.

She shared the drama that unfolded after the bride and groom were joined at the altar in the church.

Photo: TikTok/@my_ehi, Getty Images/Jacob Wackerhausen

In a video by @my_ehi on TikTok, the lady narrated how the bride found out about the groom’s children during the ceremony.

She said:

“My friend’s wedding ended right inside the reception hall. I’m going to call her Mary (not her real name). A few years back, one of our friends got married. We were all happy for her, and after six months, we asked her if she wasn’t going to meet her husband, and that was when she opened up to us.

“She said that during the church wedding, when they just joined them together, a girl of 21 years old walked up to the husband and said, ‘Daddy, when are we going home?’.”

Photo: Klaus Vedfelt Photo for illustration use only.

The bride confronted the girl, who confirmed that the husband was her father and that he had three kids.

They discovered that the man, who was a pastor, had been married twice.

Listen to the full story below:

Reactions as marriage crashes on wedding day

@adedeji_oluyede said:

"Wait 25 naira keeee abeg which part of Nigeria be that, I just dey ask for person abeg."

@Chef Honour said:

"Just so she will answer “married woman”."

@C H O N G T A M I said:

"I trust my aunties to investigate about any man we bring home….FBI Dey cry for thier hand."

@CHINECHEREM said:

"Ehennnn, so she married herself."

@Feyifunmi said:

"She provided everything, nah her first mistake. She married herself."

@TheRealOmotunde said:

"Things dey happen ooo. Too much desperation."

@Dr honeybelle said:

"It's more painful when she has spent on yeye man. if na me you go waka tire. imagine the deception."

@SAVAGE Vanity said:

"The signs were there but na she no look well how can you fund your wedding? the man na princess?"

@Chinwendum said:

"Glad she didn’t continue cause more shege ahead."

