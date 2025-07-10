A Nigerian family has celebrated the call to bar of their third-generation female lawyer

The lady who was called to the bar appeared in a video alongside her mother and grandmother

The heartwarming video showed that the lady, her mother, and her grandmother are all lawyers

A Nigerian family has received a lot of congratulatory messages on social media after they produced another lawyer.

The video went viral after netizens saw that they already had two lawyers before another of their daughters was called to the Nigerian bar.

Lady becomes third-generation female lawyer like her mother and grandmother. Photo credit: X/@dammiedammie35.

Source: Twitter

The video, which was reposted on X by Oyindamola, showed the youngest lawyer celebrating with her mother and grandmother, who are also lawyers.

They lined up beginning from her grandmother, her mother and then her. They were all dressed in their legal regalia.

Lady celebrates as she gets called to the Nigerian Bar. Photo credit: X/dammiedammie35.

Source: Twitter

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady becomes lawyer

@victoriayaks555 said:

"Many dreams has been swept under the carpet due to fail€d system u go plan ur own Nigerian government go help u plan another thing for you so happy for them."

@Edufunkey said:

"This is beautiful. Every parent's dreams are seeing their children continue the good or bad work. People in Mexica and South America inherit cartels. Even one Baba for Aso Rock can testify to this."

@Stg_pop said:

"I wish Bricklayers and other artisan can do this with their kids too. But I just don’t understand why they’re ashamed of their hustle."

@abiodun_iskilu said:

"I go do mechanic version with my papa soon."

@JustrandomguyXX said:

"You go marry for this kind family, then you wan try divorce! I pity U. The only property u will get is your SIM card."

@shinaay15533786 said:

"So beautiful in a lawless country like Nigeria."

@KhamisAbiodun said:

"This one no need to write CV, make she just take over family business."

@hobstoops said:

"The kain nepotism wey that babe go don play from uni to law school level no be child's play."

@waynzy

"You do mistake break the girl en heart, na jail straight oo."

@iam_Puffbaby said:

"So three generations are lawyers. Wow."

Twins graduate from University of Ibadan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two young men who are twins emerged as the best graduating students in their department at the University of Ibadan.

Busoye Opegbemi Mathias and Busoye Tolulope Mathew both graduated from the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

They both made a cumulative grade point average of 3.94 each, making them the best graduating students in the Faculty of Technology.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng