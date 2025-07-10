A heavily pregnant woman, 37 weeks along, shared her experience of being forbidden from seeing her father's corpse to pay her last respects, citing the traditions of her homeland.

She shared where she hailed from, citing other traditional laws she had to obey at her father's funeral

Many Nigerians who came across the video shared similar traditions and customs in their various tribes

In a TikTok video by @maralexflawless, the lady showed herself at the wakekeeping with her big baby bump.

She stated that she was 37 weeks pregnant at the time, as she opened up on other traditional rules she had to follow.

The woman said:

“37wks pregnant and not allowed to see my dad’s corpse to pay my last respect. What is that one tradition you've had to obey?? My first time to attend a wake keep was that of my daddy... Indeed traditions are strong!!!”

The woman said she hailed from Mbaitoli in Imo state and was not allowed to eat the food and drinks shared at the burial.

She added in the comments:

“It's forbidden, dat a pregnant woman can't look at a dead corpse... To my surprise even at the Mortuary dey didn't ask me to come in, only my sisters. Am from mbaitoli, you can't see the corpse nor eat and drink anything dats bought to be used for the burial, you'll eat different cooked meal.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail pregnant woman at father’s burial

@Mumcy Abdullah said:

"I was 1 month and some weeks pregnant when I lost my dad,didn’t tell anyone went for the burial,after the burial I told my mom. Now I gave birth to a baby boy who looks exactly like him."

@Big Jessy said:

"For imo state Ehime mbano you won’t even eat the burial food. Your food will be cooked separately with another pot."

@Vee_Xclusive said:

"I saw my dad’s corpse but never ate anything from the burial. I even visited him in the morgue, i was the one holding the tally."

@Hardey said:

"Even when your baby is still a newborn/toddler you won’t be allowed to near the corpse they didn’t allow me near my sister-in-law’s burial place I was standing so far away cos I had a 11 months old child."

