The founder of Power World Ministries International, Rev. Dr. Uche Ume, has earned the admiration of many for his kind gesture to a church member, Nonye, who recently got married

On the day of her church wedding, the pastor presented her with a token of N1.5 million and offered to give her N1 million on her wedding anniversary for the next two years

In a video, the preacher spoke highly of Nonye and recalled her passionate act of service to the house of God

In addition, the clergyman promised to give the couple N1 million for their next two wedding anniversary.

Why Rev. Dr. Uche Ume gifted bride

In a TikTok video, the pastor called out Nonye before the congregation and praised her for being dedicated to her service of the church with no reservations.

"That lady, she served God with all of her heart. Every one of us here are serving God, but that lady, that lady, oh my God, she does it with no reservations. She goes out of her way to serve God. I'm telling you," he said.

After she came out, he narrated how someone offered to give Nonye N200k after being moved by her service to the church, and he went on to raise N1.5 million, which he announced to her on her wedding day on June 22.

He urged the couple to channel the money into a profitable venture and expressed his desire to see them progress in life.

In the clip shared by @powerworldministries, Nonye appreciated the pastor's gesture.

Pastor's gesture to bride sparks comments

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's gesture to the lady below:

Nabi kitan said:

"There's this lady" that sounds like nobody except u knows her now telling the whole congregation "call her" so she's already known."

itzprince said:

"Some people will not understand the power of service, people will be joking with GOD."

Harrymoni said:

"Thank you sir. This is very thoughtful sir. Please sir, try not to forget."

HandofGod_kennel said:

"Pastor Pastor, who are you gifting all this money the man or the lady, hmmm is there anything attached to it? Is this one one of our side?"

Chimmy praise 38 said:

"My own church no give me anything. they said that they didn't approve the man that i wanted to marry. it's well."

user9013850234761 said:

"Back then in umudike university, your family canteen was the best merchandise canteen my regards to your bro Iyke."

Rich_Stephie said:

"Where is this church located at? May God bless the man of God?"

Dave said:

"The bride needs to answer some questions."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pastor had advised ladies to stop charging exorbitant amounts for their wedding asoebi fabrics.

Pastor gifts bridesmaid N50k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had given a bridesmaid N50k after she knelt to adjust a bride's wedding gown.

The lady had selflessly knelt to adjust the bride's wedding gown, catching the pastor's attention. A video of the heartwarming moment, posted on TikTok, showed the pastor expressing his admiration for the bridesmaid's kindness and humility.

He initially offered her a monetary gift of N20,000, but her delighted reaction prompted him to increase the amount twice, finally settling on N50,000.

