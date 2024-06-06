Pastor Bolaji Idowu did not mince words as he advised ladies against charging exorbitant prices for their asoebi fabrics

The lead pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC), Pastor Bolaji Idowu., has lent his voice to the rate at which brides demand their friends to pay high amounts for asoebi.

He noted that spending N350k for asoebi is too much and should not be encouraged. Moreover, it is the two months' salary of some people.

The preacher referred to brides who coerce their friends to buy their asoebis because it is once in a lifetime event. According to him, since it is not the wedding of the friends, no pressure should be put on them.

Speaking of cases from the Bible, he stated that everyone whom the bride claims to be her brides may not be genuine, the same way it was for Jesus.

Judas Iscariot was a disciple of Jesus but he betrayed him. However, it was those who did not dine with him that helped him when he was being crucified on the cross.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Bolaji Idowu's video

Several Instagram users have reacted to the pastor's opinion on expensive asoebis. See some of the comments below:

@osakodalo.i:

"See! If I buy asoebi of N350,000, best believe that I’m part of that covenant. You, your spouse, me, and the Holy Spirit. Four of us."

@feyi_phillips:

"It’s the fact that when I see all this snippets. I usually just wish people will go and watch the full video on YouTube."

@kingly_prist:

"Sometimes the people that would carry your cross are not those that would eat with you."

@seyiolay:

"Thank you, Pastor B! Me I sha know that nobody can pressure me to buy aso ebi that I can’t afford."

@dora_ifebuche2000:

"I humbly unfriended one now because I couldn't afford a frontal wig, 3 different dresses, purse of 30k and TP of roughly about 35k to the village. We never discuss wetin we go buy give her oh and her high taste is top notch. I no do."

@thetimsuaver:

"Asoebi 350k must not divorce ooh, if not no refund straight."

@royalbim_:

"N350k sef too far like this ehn. I can’t guy 30K.":

