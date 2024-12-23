A kind-hearted Nigerian pastor did not fail to appreciate a young lady for showing a special kind of support for her best friend

The pastor had noticed the way the lady knelt on the floor to arrange her best friend's wedding gown on her wedding day

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian pastor recently recognised and rewarded a young lady's exceptional display of friendship and humility at a wedding ceremony.

The lady had selflessly knelt down to adjust the bride's wedding gown, catching the pastor's attention.

Nigerian pastor gifts lady N50,000 Photo credit: @yungadexvisuals/TikTok.

Pastor honours bridesmaid with N50,000

A video of the heartwarming moment, posted on TikTok by @yungadexvisuals, showed the pastor expressing his admiration for the lady's kindness and humility.

He initially offered her a monetary gift of N20,000, but her delighted reaction prompted him to increase the amount twice, finally settling on N50,000.

The lady's joyful response was evident as she jumped for joy at the wedding venue amid cheers of guests.

"This one go kneel for husband. Some people will not have the humility to do this. I know what I am talking about. Their pride is much. Thank you for doing a good job. For being a good friend. Not everybody that is wedding has a good friend. Some of them, as they're wedding, their friends are envying them," the pastor said.

Reactions as pastor gifts bridesmaid N50,000

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@PEPCrest with Bisola said:

"The pastor is kind, some pastors will not even give you grace to do so. God bless you sir."

@Pearl Shantel said:

"My younger sister was my chief bridesmaid, she was my event planner, she was my life saver, she over did the job. I am grateful i have a sister like that."

@Fortune said:

"I remember when I did chief brides maid for my friend na when wedding close I knw where my phone dey. I no eat na dat day I know d meaning of the maid when d name I had to make sure everything was set."

@GraceChild said:

"Even we see of right here with evidence of jealousy so I personally agree with the man of God."

@Judith said:

"Na me be this during my friend wedding. I dance pass her that day. The funny part was that I caught her wedding flower and after months I got married."

@ritaluccy added:

"The way she took it upon herself to fix the flares of the dress, you’d think she made the dress.The girl is a very good friend."

Watch the video below:

