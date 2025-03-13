A bride complained that she was feeling sick on her wedding day, and her mother-in-law's reactions moved many

The groom's mother was seen on her knees praying passionately for the bride who was seated on the bed

Many who came across the video gave their opinions on the woman's actions, and shared similar experiences

A groom's mother went viral over what she did on her son's wedding day.

The bride had complained about feeling sick on the wedding day, spurring her mother-in-law into action.

Mother-in-law turns prayer warrior as bride complains of sickness. Photo: @temmylanre

In a video shared by @temmylanre on TikTok, the groom's mother was seen praying passionately for the bride.

While the bride sat on a bed, the groom's mother knelt before her and prayed fervently.

The woman spoke in Yoruba as she prayed, while others in the room responded with “Amin” (Amen).

Bride who mother-in-law prayed for after sickness complaint. Photo: @temmylanre

The groom's mother also laid her hands on the bride's forehead and other parts of her body during the prayer.

The video was captioned:

“POV: She told her mother-in-law she was feeling sick and this happened.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail groom's mother's prayer for bride

Many who came across the video gave their opinions on the woman's actions, and shared similar experiences.

@TakarabGarment said:

"Na wife weh no deh rude to mother in law fit receive this kind blessing."

@GantyMrs said:

"Na my mother inlaw be dis/ The woman wan use anointing oil and water finish my life."

@erifeoluwasimi:

"God mother inlaw like dis continue to protect them. Continue to put their love in their children heart. Let dem grow in good health. May the devil never use dem against their family."

@Debbierise luck said:

"And she even knelt before her, what a sweet mother . May you live long mom may you reap bountifully."

@HARBISOLARH said:

"Na my mother in law b dis ,dat woman nah my prayer warrior,na every month she dey send prayer water ND annoting oil through waybill ooo from ife to lag."

@opedina1 said:

"Mother in love like this. May she life long in good health to enjoy the fruits of her labour in Christ Jesus."

@HOME AND FASHION VENDOR said:

"My mother in law no go see this one o. Na to dey blame me every two two days."

@Oyindamola said:

"She was even crying. Abiyamo Toto."

