A bride’s father went viral over the advice he gave to his son-in-law at the latter’s wedding ceremony

The man told the groom that it was not his wife’s duty to cook for him, as he elaborates his point further

Many who came across the video shared their diverse opinions on the bride’s father's advice as the video went viral

A bride’s father told the groom that it was not his wife’s duty to cook for him.

Speaking at his daughter’s wedding, the man asked who made the rules that mandated a woman to cook for her husband.

In a video shared by @dammiedammie35 on X, the bride’s father buttressed his point while advising his son-in-law.

The bride's father was serious as he explained that that was how it was done in his own home.

He said:

"Don't believe in what this our culture brings that you as the husband and the head of the family. When you come you frown your face and open your hand, asking her for food. Who told you that she has to cook for you. Nowhere, nobody. It is of her own volition because she wants to make you happy and go extra miles."

Watch the video below:

Bride's father's advice to groom sparks debate

Many who came across the video shared their diverse opinions on the bride’s father's advice as the video went viral.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@praisejohnn said:

"In summary. I no stress another man pikin, so no stress my pikin."

@iam_Puffbaby said:

"Maybe the family of the lady get money."

@JacobAmeh6 said:

"In summary, He's saying is not de duty of a wife to cook for her husband, that a wife who cooks for her husband is doing it out of love. Meaning anytime she doesn't feel like cooking due to one thing or de other, even if it takes a whole month dat u shouldn't see it as a problem."

@_hafsat_paki said:

They say Islam stress women and oppress them. But this is actually Islam. Any labour other than delivering a child labour is a choice for a woman. Even breastfeeding islamically ur wife mustn’t unless u pay her or she chooses to. But yall r not ready for day convo. Women r queens in islam."

