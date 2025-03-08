A young man graduated as the first doctor in his lineage and his family celebrated him in a grand way

A young man made his family proud after graduating as the first doctor in his lineage.

A video showed the moment the man participated in his induction ceremony as a medical doctor.

The young man was celebrated as the first doctor in his family.

In the video by the man’s younger sister, @smilespower on TikTok, the family was seen preparing ahead of the graduation.

Family celebrates its first medical doctor

The family members prepared a big pot of jollof rice and packaged it in small plates to share for guests.

In the caption, the young lady who posted the video said the man in question was her older brother.

How family celebrated its first medical doctor in grand style.

She also revealed that he was the first medical doctor in their family lineage, hence the elaborate celebration.

The video was captioned:

“First medical doctor in our lineage. Congratulations big bro.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man becomes first doctor in family

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the celebration and congratulated the young man.

@Random being said:

"Not doing this to others ain't fair..."

@Emmanuella said:

"My dear, this your brother cute ooo. I’m a registered nurse and he’s a medical doctor……..this chemistry is already there."

@D-Bae said:

"Congratulations. Gimme this your bro ooo. His so fine. Don't tell me his taken cuz am gonna faint."

@My Voice said:

"I be nurse give me ur brother, make Una for get doctor as brother and nurse as sister in-law."

@Enare said:

"Congrats chief …I tap from this blessing. I will graduate and be the first medical doctor in my family."

@MD's lover said:

"A big congratulations. I need ur blessings. I just started my own journey too in medical school. I want to get hereeee tooo."

@Stay Motivated!!!:

"Congratulations on breaking barriers! Your life and career will always reflect the goodness of God. Congratulations."

@lex said:

"So shall i be the first honest and responsible politician in my linage. Congratulations to him."

@Mïšś Çhërry said:

"I wish it could be me burhhh I'm in nursing,...........it's still a win win .......first nurse/medical student in the family of business people."

