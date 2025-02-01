The father of a bride has become a talking point on social media over his emotional moment at his daughter's wedding

The man was captured shedding tears while making a touching request to the groom about his daughter

Some people were moved by the bride's dad's heartfelt request, while others hoped he raised his child well

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

A Nigerian bride's father got emotional at his daughter's traditional wedding.

In a trending video on TikTok, the man wept while making a request to the groom.

He begged the groom not to make him regret giving his daughter out in marriage. Photo Credit: @dynamic_alaga

Source: TikTok

Speaking in Yoruba, in front of his daughter, the man tearfully begged the groom not to make him regret giving out his daughter's hand in marriage.

"Please, ma je kin regret e," he said in Yoruba which means "don't make me regret it".

The video shared online by wedding compere @dynamic_alaga elicited emotional reactions on social media.

Watch the wedding clip below:

Bride's dad's emotional request stirs reactions

uniks bakes and more 🥰 said:

"That's a good father that cherishes his children and nw he knows she doesn't belong to him somehow n nw she's going to be with a stranger who he doesn't really know his intentions n + pple do change."

Peaceful Peace ☮️ said:

"Make God sha spare my mom life for me, she’s the only one I have."

GARMENT VENDOR IN AYOBO said:

"Na my mum and dad go beg my babe even my siblings 😂😂😂I swear."

Beebee said:

"Who will bless me on my own day as my father is no more😭😭😭 See me crying as well......God bless this union."

Adaeze (Dezerealty) said:

"E reach to cry this time around o cos a lot is happening."

Meme🦋 said:

"I pray none of dem will regret ,joy will continue to live among them."

Ade_Asemota said:

"See me crying sha, God bless this home."

Shadow said:

"I hope himself has prepared his Daughter for the task Ahead, I wish them success the man truly knows what he is giving out make she just avoid bad friends nd negative advice."

ritaanku said:

"Wow, may the good Lord bless your new home with everlasting love and happiness."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man was captured weeping inconsolably at his daughter's wedding.

Bride's father cries at her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride's father had wept profusely as he gave his daughter out in marriage.

In a video, the man appeared overwhelmed with emotions and broke down in tears at the marriage occasion.

He could be seen wiping tears from his eyes. The man's emotional outburst in the video moved many people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng