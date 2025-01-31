Mixed reactions have greeted a groom's behaviour while his bride was happily dancing has generated a buzz online

A netizen who shared the clip was embarrassed for the bride and many internet users could not agree more

At the time of this report, the clip from the wedding has garnered 1.5 million views on social media

A groom has been criticised on social media over his uninterested behaviour at his wedding.

In a video shared on TikTok, the bride was captured happily dancing while the groom was so focused on his phone.

The groom was so focused on his phone while the bride danced. Photo Credit: @drlovelegodi

Source: TikTok

The groom appeared uninterested in what his bride was doing and returned his head downward after looking up briefly.

@drlovelegodi who shared the clip was embarrassed for the bride. The clip was captioned:

"Am so embarrassed on her behalf."

Many people thought the groom's behaviour was a red flag.

Watch the short clip below:

People comment on groom's behaviour

HerWineness🍷 said:

"We like overthinking, she's happy, she got what she wanted, if he's not happy that's his own problem 🤣 each 1 their own happiness."

fifi01 said:

"Him not dancing is not a problem coz some people can't dance to safe their lives,but using a phone on his wedding day."

Walsue💝❤️💕🇱🇷🇱🇷 said:

"If you guys know the stress that comes with wedding you wouldn’t be so fast to judge. That bro looks shy and Exhausted from all the ups and downs."

maudie said:

"Nothing to be embarrassed about..... Wedding day is stressful sometimes, there are a lot of people so on and so forth... it depends. Beautiful bride."

pheihmoh said:

"Sa the husband is chatting with the love of his life after marrying the mother of his kids."

Themaker said:

"There no reason to be embarrassed for her,she has every reason to be happy,weddings benefit woman so what must he be happy and dancing for it's not like their giving him a new wife."

travel Gang said:

"May this marriage never locate me oh 😭! He must be explaining himself to the love of his life 😂😂😂! This is not a red flag it’s the Red Sea!"

Lerato MamaBontle Ma said:

"He is typing "baby I'm shooting a music video, I'm not getting married."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a groom's dull behaviour during his wedding to his pregnant bride had raised eyebrows.

Groom refuses to kiss bride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom had refused to kiss his bride at their wedding.

The bride knelt in a video and tried to kiss the grom to no avail as he dodged her. A man in the background encouraged her to try again but the groom still didn't accept to kiss her.

The embarrassing moment sent the guests into a frenzy as people laughed at the groom. The bride appeared amused but remained on her knees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng