A Nigerian man was overwhelmed with emotions and was in tears as his daughter was getting married the traditional way

In a trending video, the bride knelt before her father for prayers as tradition demanded, and he later broke down in tears

The video that captured the emotional moment got a lot of social media reactions after it was posted on TikTok

A Nigerian man got so emotional when he was giving out his daughter in marriage.

The man was overwhelmed with emotions, and he broke down in tears during the traditional marriage.

The man was overwhelmed with emotions. Photo credit: TikTok/@traditionalweddingng.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok by @traditionalweddingng, the bride was kneeling before her father for prayers.

In the later part of the emotional clip, the man was seen whipping his tears while crying profusely.

A lot of social media users who saw the video on TikTok said they were touched and even moved to tears.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man cries at his daughter's wedding

@Baby T said:

"My dad and mum will witness this day amen."

@sweetberry161 commented:

"This made me cry because I won’t be having him on my weeding."

@user5959855144835s aid:

"God please keep my own Daddy alive to see my own wedding please. Aman."

@YOUR said:

"Person like me wey no dey go message, wey na to chop and complain I sabi, nobody go cry. Dem go dey happy say wahala comot for house."

@sadiq said:

"These are children who still stay with their parents. The ather is going to miss her."

@quiinbaby said:

"I burst into tears when I remember my parents were gone."

@Jessica David said:

"I burst into tears when I remember my dad is gone."

@Sony2cute commented:

"What my dad of blessed memory can do. Rest on my beloved daddy."

