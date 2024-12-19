A Nigerian mother joined her daughter to create TikTok content for the first time because she wanted to be famous

She dressed up with a jumpsuit and sunglasses in the video, stating that she wanted the video to have thousands of likes

Many who came across the viral video celebrated the woman and encouraged her to keep making contents

A Nigerian mother was excited as she joined her daughter to create TikTok content.

While her daughter told her the video may not have enough likes, the woman was not discouraged.

In the video shared by the woman’s daughter, @amaloye_ugc, the woman wore sunglasses and a jumpsuit.

She interacted with her daughter and said she wanted to become famous on TikTok.

The video was captioned:

“POV: your mother is begging you to do TikTok videos with her. She said you people will make her famous so she can start making money please like o and do you want to see the content we created.”

Reactions as woman joins TikTok to become famous

Many who came across the viral video celebrated the woman and encouraged her to keep making content.

@Zeee said:

"Mummy get swag pass you sef. See her sunglasses na."

@B.clothinginowerri1 said:

"Abeg post the one wey una do make we see. Your mummy fine."

@DHANI said:

"They add her account number join d video make people show mama love."

@Ifeanyi said:

"Na when she talk say the like go pass thousands, i click "like"

@KINGCHIBOY01 said:

"Oya see na. This one don blow, better open account for mummy."

@hawee said:

"Hair vendors oya o, give mummy wig make she promote you."

