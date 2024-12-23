A Nigerian lady fumed after her niece’s school served bread and akara at their end-of-year party

She revealed that she paid N15,000 as party fee and was disappointed with what was shared alongside the bread and akara

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the school’s decision to share such a meal at their party

A Nigerian lady was angry after seeing what was served at her niece’s end-of-year party.

In a viral video, she displayed the bread and akara that the school gave to the party attendees.

Lady displays bread and akara her niece got at party. Photo: @memberanjov0

In the video shared by @memberanjov0 on TikTok, the lady said she paid N15,000 for her niece’s party fee.

She also shared the toothbrush and plastic cup given to her niece as presents at the party.

The lady wondered if President Bola Tinubu was also to be blamed for the school’s act.

Her caption read:

"What i got after paying 15k for my niece’ s end of year party . This injustice must stop."

Reactions as child gets akara and bread at school’s party

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the school’s decision to share such a meal at their party.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@blaire_empire said:

"omo so na the real video be this, i pray make e go viral because bloggers don gain views and likes for this video."

@Kshark said:

"Wow... them dey take advantage of new creators on TikTok o."

David said:

"why dat person self go carry ur video e nor tag u?"

Beth_ said:

‘Aunty stop shouting nah, abeg’ person wey dem dey fight for ooo."

Hangem Iornem said:

"Scam school. Hope say dem dey teach the children well too."

