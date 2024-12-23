Lady Calls Out Niece’s School For Sharing Bread and Akara at End of Year Party After Paying N15,000
- A Nigerian lady fumed after her niece’s school served bread and akara at their end-of-year party
- She revealed that she paid N15,000 as party fee and was disappointed with what was shared alongside the bread and akara
- Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the school’s decision to share such a meal at their party
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A Nigerian lady was angry after seeing what was served at her niece’s end-of-year party.
In a viral video, she displayed the bread and akara that the school gave to the party attendees.
In the video shared by @memberanjov0 on TikTok, the lady said she paid N15,000 for her niece’s party fee.
She also shared the toothbrush and plastic cup given to her niece as presents at the party.
The lady wondered if President Bola Tinubu was also to be blamed for the school’s act.
Her caption read:
"What i got after paying 15k for my niece’ s end of year party . This injustice must stop."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as child gets akara and bread at school’s party
Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the school’s decision to share such a meal at their party.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@blaire_empire said:
"omo so na the real video be this, i pray make e go viral because bloggers don gain views and likes for this video."
@Kshark said:
"Wow... them dey take advantage of new creators on TikTok o."
David said:
"why dat person self go carry ur video e nor tag u?"
Beth_ said:
‘Aunty stop shouting nah, abeg’ person wey dem dey fight for ooo."
Hangem Iornem said:
"Scam school. Hope say dem dey teach the children well too."
Read more stories on schoolchildren
- Young Girl in Primary 3 Writes Love Letter to Boy in School, Many React
- Corps Member Who Built Classrooms For Village School Shares Inspiration
- Nigerian Teacher Proposes to His Colleague in Front of Her Pupils
Woman dances as she teaches nursery pupils
In a related story, a woman has shown her creative skills by dancing and teaching nursery pupils in a private school.
Her playful teaching method made her class enjoyable, and the children responded happily.
Many people who came across the video hailed the woman for her teaching style and shared their experiences.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng