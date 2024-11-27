“What is The Significance?” Bride Eats 4 Boiled Eggs on Wedding Day, Many React to Viral Video
- A viral video showed a bride eating four boiled eggs on her wedding day ahead of the ceremony
- In the video, a woman assumed to be the mother of the bride stood by the lady and gave her the eggs
- Many who came across the video were surprised and asked about the significance of the action, while others shared their opinion
A beautiful bride was seen eating an egg on her wedding day ahead of the main ceremony.
She was clad in a bridal robe and seemed to be having her makeup done for the ceremony.
A woman assumed to be the bride’s mother stood beside her and gave the lady an egg from a bowl containing four eggs.
The moment was captured in a video shared by @weddingsnigeria on Instagram.
The video caption showed that the lady was meant to eat the four eggs on her wedding day to bless the fruit of her womb.
It read:
“Wedding day, eating four eggs. Blessing the fruit of the womb.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as bride eats four boiled eggs on wedding day
Many who came across the video asked about the significance of the action and shared their opinion.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@afunky_suzie said:
"Please, what is the significance of the eggs?"
@mannequinthriftique said:
"Enough to provide all d energy she needs for d day."
@pinkybrownchukwuma said:
"Noooo I will fill bloated."
@tolani.bukky.96 said:
"Make Groom go wear iron nose mask because I’m sorry on his behalf."
@nekkylawson19_ said:
"I don't like eggs."
@glams_luxuryempire said:
"This bride go use mess finish all her guests oo."
Lady marries childhood friend, shares throwback photos
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady married her childhood friend and shared throwback photos of them as young children.
The photos appeared to have been taken at her birthday party, as there was a cake in front of her.
Many who came across the post hailed the couple, while others shared similar experiences with marrying their childhood friend.
