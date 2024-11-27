A viral video showed a bride eating four boiled eggs on her wedding day ahead of the ceremony

In the video, a woman assumed to be the mother of the bride stood by the lady and gave her the eggs

Many who came across the video were surprised and asked about the significance of the action, while others shared their opinion

A beautiful bride was seen eating an egg on her wedding day ahead of the main ceremony.

She was clad in a bridal robe and seemed to be having her makeup done for the ceremony.

Bride eats boiled eggs on wedding day. Photo: @weddingsnigeria

Source: Instagram

A woman assumed to be the bride’s mother stood beside her and gave the lady an egg from a bowl containing four eggs.

The moment was captured in a video shared by @weddingsnigeria on Instagram.

The video caption showed that the lady was meant to eat the four eggs on her wedding day to bless the fruit of her womb.

It read:

“Wedding day, eating four eggs. Blessing the fruit of the womb.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as bride eats four boiled eggs on wedding day

Many who came across the video asked about the significance of the action and shared their opinion.

@afunky_suzie said:

"Please, what is the significance of the eggs?"

@mannequinthriftique said:

"Enough to provide all d energy she needs for d day."

@pinkybrownchukwuma said:

"Noooo I will fill bloated."

@tolani.bukky.96 said:

"Make Groom go wear iron nose mask because I’m sorry on his behalf."

@nekkylawson19_ said:

"I don't like eggs."

@glams_luxuryempire said:

"This bride go use mess finish all her guests oo."

