A Nigerian groom and his men on ‘agbada’ did a funny dance as part of the activities during the wedding

The men raised their hands and jumped on one leg in the funny video that has gone viral on TikTok

Many who came across the video hailed the groom and gave their observations about the viral video

A Nigerian wedding video went viral due to the groom’s dance moves.

The groom and his friends wearing ‘agbada’ did a funny dance as he “begged” to marry his wife.

Groom and friends dance at his wedding. Photo: @maxwelljennings_.

Source: TikTok

The funny moment was captured in a video shared by @maxwelljennings on TikTok.

The Master of Ceremony (MC) asked the man what he was doing, and he said he was “begging” for his wife.

After the dance, they all prostrated before the bride’s parents.

Watch the funny video below:

Reactions as groom “begs” for wife on wedding day

Many who came across the video hailed the groom and gave their observations about the video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@kilima29 said:

"Me I will save this video anytime he offend me I will say baby u know how u begged before I agreed respect yourself."

@Esther said:

"This the type of begging i like to see."

IKORODUCAKESANDSMALLCHOP said:

"If my man and his groom men can’t do this,I no Dey marry."

@Eniolami said:

"My future husband must do this cause why is he staying this long."

@Chassie G said:

"Make dey stress my husband like this on my wedding day."

@Real_Fissy said:

"U see that small boy, in the next 25/27yrs, he will understand."

@maintishe said:

"Next time I go through his phone, I need him to pull up with his friends and do this."

Source: Legit.ng