Men in ‘Agbada’ Join Groom in Doing Funny Dance Steps as He “Begs” To Marry Bride, Video Trends
- A Nigerian groom and his men on ‘agbada’ did a funny dance as part of the activities during the wedding
- The men raised their hands and jumped on one leg in the funny video that has gone viral on TikTok
- Many who came across the video hailed the groom and gave their observations about the viral video
A Nigerian wedding video went viral due to the groom’s dance moves.
The groom and his friends wearing ‘agbada’ did a funny dance as he “begged” to marry his wife.
The funny moment was captured in a video shared by @maxwelljennings on TikTok.
The Master of Ceremony (MC) asked the man what he was doing, and he said he was “begging” for his wife.
After the dance, they all prostrated before the bride’s parents.
Watch the funny video below:
Reactions as groom “begs” for wife on wedding day
Many who came across the video hailed the groom and gave their observations about the video.
@kilima29 said:
"Me I will save this video anytime he offend me I will say baby u know how u begged before I agreed respect yourself."
@Esther said:
"This the type of begging i like to see."
IKORODUCAKESANDSMALLCHOP said:
"If my man and his groom men can’t do this,I no Dey marry."
@Eniolami said:
"My future husband must do this cause why is he staying this long."
@Chassie G said:
"Make dey stress my husband like this on my wedding day."
@Real_Fissy said:
"U see that small boy, in the next 25/27yrs, he will understand."
@maintishe said:
"Next time I go through his phone, I need him to pull up with his friends and do this."
Groom and friends perform popular TikTok dance
In a related story, a groom trended after he and his men on agbada were filmed performing popular TikTok dance steps on his wedding day.
The moment was captured in an exciting video shared by the MC of the wedding.
Many who came across the video hailed the groom and his supportive friends for their electrifying moves.
Source: Legit.ng
