A photographer dressed up and got to the church for his wedding coverage only to be denied entry

According to the photographer, the church stopped him from gaining access because of his dreadlocks

He shared a video showing how he dressed and asked netizens if the action of Watchman church was right

A wedding photographer stopped from doing his job in a church has cried out on social media.

The young man, @waywardbrown0, was contracted to cover a wedding in a Watchman church and was told to dress well.

However, he was not allowed into the church because of his dreadlocks.

@waywardbrown0 shared a video of his dreadlocks and how he was dressed for the occasion. On TikTok, he lamented:

"I was asked not to enter the church because of my hair. Guys, is this right?"

Couple criticised for using photographer with dreadlocks

He shared a clip on TikTok where someone in the background criticised the couple over their photographer, who has dreadlocks.

"This person will not cover the video of your wedding in our church and you didn't tell me..." the person said.

@waywardbrown0 stated that he had to call a colleague without dreadlocks to rescue him.

Reactions trail Watchman church's action

Helleen said:

"It’s not your fault, it’s the brides problem, she knows her church and rule of conduct she for find photographer wen fall in line with that."

Meg's Cakes said:

"Make bride no vex na phone dem go take video church part,gives u enough time to rest o."

Quilla said:

"I get one as neighbor very funny woman but I love her sha."

Gerald St James said:

"My parents attend that church... And I be photographer too o."

chichi said:

"Lookat your beautiful full hair, its amazing with all our religion Nigeria is still where we are."

Jay_chi3 said:

"This is the bride and groom's fault. they should have told you this."

Qweenie3312 said:

"Thank God for that ur guy that came to rescue u oooo very wayward director."

