A cryptocurrency boss, Blord, got married to his wife in a simple ceremony and shared some moments from the event online

Some people noted that despite his being very wealthy, he still did a small wedding and did not gather a crowd

The businessman had his traditional marriage with his beautiful wife five years ago and noted that marriage is all about understanding

Cryptocurrency boss, Linus Williams, aka Blord, had many people talking after he posted videos and pictures from his white wedding on Saturday, July 6.

He had done the traditional marriage ceremony five years ago and the couple is blessed with a child.

BLord hold white wedding in a small ceremony. Image credit: @blord_official

Source: Instagram

The groom wore a black suit over a white shirt and red tie. His bride wore a flowy gown that covered many areas on the ground and exposed her bosoms.

Prayers were said for the couple by the officiating priest and the family and friends of the couple were in attendance at the memorable occasion.

Many people observed that Blord did not hold a lavish wedding and informed him that he had attended other people's weddings. Hence, he could have made his special occasion like that.

Other people simply commended him for not wasting money to entertain a crowd he did not care about. Blord stated that a wedding is about understanding and love and not whether the celebration is big or small.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Blord's wedding

Several netizens have reacted to his wedding. See some of the comments below:

@jenierobin_:

"He celebrated with those that truly mattered not those that would come online to start complaining about the event."

@mayorezenwa:

"See as billionaire do his wedding low-key. I too like this guy way."

@chika_0096:

"Guy, you know try, you no dey go other people own? E reach your own you come dey form low key. You no wan share rice and drink. Aka gum is a sin o."

@taiwanofgod:

"But I thought Christianity is against marriage after having kids abi church rules don change?"

@mariomicheal22:

"You can see Blord is happy. You all will be happy all this week!"

@chris_hidalgo01:

"This guy na real definition of Igbo men."

@famousexchange_402:

"I too like this guy. No crowd."

@alirichiesdeboss1:

"Blord, them say you didn’t invite anybody o! It was a very lowkey ceremony say you didn’t even spend up to N3 million in total!"

Blord shares his rise to becoming rich

Legit.ng reported that Blord had gone down memory lane to recall how he rose from zero naira in his account to becoming a billionaire.

Blord said he was only worth about $3,000 (N4 million) in 2019, but his net worth increased to $70,000 (N96 million) in 2021.

Blord, who is a cryptocurrency boss, said he was worth nothing in 2017, but he will be worth N27 billion in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng