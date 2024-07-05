A man has proudly shown off his Oyinbo wife who looks astonishingly beautiful and the video is trending

The man who posted a video of his wife on TikTok indicated that getting married to her was a huge accomplishment

He jokingly said the teacher who said he wouldn't accomplish anything in life should come and see his wife

A man who is proud that he married an Oyinbo woman proudly shared a video of her on TikTok.

In the video, the man also showed his refrigerator and the amount of meat he had in stock.

The man shows off his beautiful wife. Photo credit: TikTok/Daniel Chitombi.

Source: TikTok

Daniel Chitombi, who obviously cherishes his wife showed her off as a big thing which he has achieved in life.

Daniel said the school teacher who once said he would not accomplish anything in life should come and take a look at his beautiful wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also said he has a lot of meat stored in his fridge and he also counts this as an accomplishment.

The video sparked funny reactions from Daniel's followers, as many of them agreed that his wife looked beautiful.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Daniel's video

@User asked:

"Bro is your wife married?"

@Bess said:

"Bro healed his inner child. Love it for him."

@QueenVee said:

"And the teacher is still probably teaching grade 3 somewhere."

@Fifen said:

"You still hasn't accomplished anything, that teacher is still right! How you gon be flexing mayonnaise?"

@Namtelove said:

"Meat is such a luxury guys... having a fridge full of Meat is such an accomplishment. You won my brother."

@Nicky said:

"You definitely made it in life. she's soooooo stunning. enjoy the meat."

@upendu said:

"Your wife alone is a bigger and greater accomplishment."

@goitsemodimosele9 said:

"I wish I can update the teacher who told me that I won't finish school that I have a beautiful girlfriend, working and about to graduate."

Lady marries Oyinbo man

In a related story, a lady was practically over the moon as she wedded her Oyinbo sweetheart, who she showed off in a clip.

The lady took to TikTok to share a video after she and her Oyinbo lover tied the nuptials the traditional way.

The video is trending on TikTOk and attracting many congratulatory messages from her friends and well-wishers.

Source: Legit.ng