A Nigerian man, Opeyemi, has narrated how a Baptist church asked him to take off his earring while he was on a groomsman duty

Opeyemi said he left and waited for his friend who fully backed his decision at the wedding reception

Mixed reactions trailed his decision as many wondered why he could not just take them off for a few hours

A Nigerian man has hit social media after he was mandated to adhere to the dress code in a church.

Narrating the encounter, he said that he was at a Baptist church in Lagos as one of the groomsmen for his friend's wedding when he was asked to pull off his earrings.

My friend supported me

Opeyemi said he left the service immediately for the reception as he would never follow such dogma.

He, therefore, used the opportunity to lambaste Nigerians version of Christianity. When people told him that he ought to have honoured his friend and acted accordingly, he said his friend was in full support of him.

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered almost 3,000 comments and thousands of likes on Instagram.

It's the church's rules

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

oluwatobilobalayelorun said:

"I would’ve removed the earrings for my friends sake. can’t be out here proving unnecessary point all the time."

jackiemullah said:

"To remove earrings for 4 or 5 hours come hard you?? Nawa ooo."

deltarelish said:

"Oh Baptist my birth church! They never disappoint."

tony.frank_ said:

"It’s the church standard it will cost you nothing to obey it.. same way you would adhere to instructions from your company."

officialkaycash01 said:

"He would’ve removed the earrings, this same person will go to babalawo they will tell him to off his shoes or slippers he won’t argue about it."

