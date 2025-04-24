Lady heartbroken as fiancé cancels wedding on D-day after she borrowed N10.4 million for preparation
A lady is shattered after her husband-to-be cancelled their wedding on the day it was supposed to be held.
This comes after she had taken a loan of N10.4 million to prepare for the wedding.
The woman's anonymous message read:
"Hi Auntie Momoza. Please keep me anonymous. I took a R120k loan to prepare for our wedding because my man said he'd repay it monthly. On the day of our wedding my man decided he doesn't want to get married anymore. He started posting pictures of him and a young girl on a vacation in Cape Town.
"I have never been so devastated. I cheated on him three years ago and had a baby with another guy. We spoke and prayed about it. We even attended relationship counselling together. We both agreed satan used me and we defeated him by sticking together. I have a feeling he faked the forgiveness. That's why he decided to humiliate me in front of my family, friends and colleagues. I will never forgive him."
