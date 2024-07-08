A Nigerian man who was graduating from a university abroad has gone viral due to how he appeared on stage

When he was making his way to the graduation arena to receive his certificate, the man was doing Igbo traditional dance

The man who was dressed partly in Igbo traditional attire was repeatedly hailed by his wife who was in the audience

A Nigerian man who studied at a university abroad is still trending online days after the graduation ceremony.

The man has shared another video, showing how he appeared on the stage when it was his turn to collect his certificate.

The man's wife hailed and congratulated him. Photo credit: TikTok/Onyenso.

Source: TikTok

He was partly dressed in an Igbo traditional attire while he had his graduation gown on it.

He danced with happiness, making Igbo traditional dance moves which made him stand out among the crowd.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

One more interesting thing in the video was how his wife who was in the audience repeatedly hailed him like a king.

His wife kept shouting 'Onyenso' in a way that attracted the attention of everyone in the graduation arena.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man graduates from university abroad

@Omo_Tessy said:

"I’m an Edo girl, but the way I love Igbos no get replicate."

@August said:

"You celebrate pass ppl wey dey come class."

@EmmaGiddim11 said:

"Na wife wey hype me like this go collect Lexus."

@Alex said:

"I am already renting people that will shout for me this September. I paid heavily to walk that stage without noise."

@Felix922 said:

"Nigerians always representing. I'm from Ghana. I wish to be a Nigerian. You guy's are so good in everything."

@omagorgeous said:

"Great captivating voice filled with sincere happiness, love, commitment and dedication from your beloved wife."

@MJ-SpaceTV said:

"If my husband no hype me like this eh... Hnmm."

Lady bags degree abroad

In a related story, A Nigerian lady has successfully completed her studies and bagged a master's degree in mathematics.

On the day of her graduation, the lady rocked a beautiful native attire, which made her stand out from other graduands.

She said she is called the Iyalaje of mathematics, and many Nigerians have praised her for achieving the feat.

Source: Legit.ng