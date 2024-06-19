A lady and her lover in America had a low-budget wedding in a court and it turned out very well

The couple looked happy after getting their legal marriage certificate as they walked towards their car in the park

Many people who had similar courthouse weddings said it is the best option than spending much on getting married

A beautiful lady shared a video of the simple courthouse wedding with her lover.

She dressed in a short gown as she walked like a queen to the wedding venue. The couple kissed and showed off their certificate.

The couple slipped rings into each other's hands. Photo source: @girlygains

Source: TikTok

Low-budget courthouse wedding

After the wedding, the lady (@girlygains_) walked with her husband, hands locked. They looked great together.

Many people who watched the couple's short wedding video commented on the lady's beauty and her dress.

More stories on simple wedding:

Watch their video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

StL said:

"Them courthouse wedding last longer than this expensive ones, trust me me."

Kreolecalm said:

"We had a courthouse wedding cause we were struggling financially. 5 years later we had a destination wedding in Puerto Rico. We’ve been happily married 17 years now. Congrats!"

Maryam Ya-Beatty

We got married during our lunch break at the courthouse and 22 years later we are still married.

sugarjones4 said:

"My parents did a courthouse wedding in '87 and my mom wore a green skirt/blouse and my dad wore basketball shorts LOL they're still together today."

Uniquely Q said:

"The 2 most important people showed up! Ya’ll stay strong and stay blessed- Congrats!"

KORI said:

"If I could do it all over again, I definitely would've opted for court wedding."

Daniene Gilmore said:

"This is the union that will last a lifetime, no showing off, just each other."

Indianrosee said:

"I got married at 18 at a courthouse and me and him will be making 12 yrs this year congratulations."

Just2real4u said:

"This marriage will last a long time, simply based on how you’ll did it. I love it, smart!!!"

Another couple held simple wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that netizens reacted to pictures showing how a couple tied the knot in a simple way.

Reposting the couple's pictures, Christiantalks advised people not to stress themselves over what should be stressless.

Source: Legit.ng