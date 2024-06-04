Pictures from a couple's very simple wedding have surfaced on social media and got people talking

According to reports, the groom's family covered the bride price and had the wedding all on the same day

Some internet users drew lessons from the couple's low-budget wedding, while others had different opinions

Netizens have reacted to pictures showing how a couple tied the knot in a simple way.

Reposting the couple's pictures, Christiantalks advised people not to stress themselves over what should be stressless.

Christiantalks stated that the groom's name is Michael Gambo.

According to the Facebook page, a close friend of the groom said his family covered the bride price and hosted the wedding all on the same day.

From the pictures, the wedding appeared to be held in a compound, with a priest present to bless the couple.

"...The wedding between Michael Gambo and his wife has generated significant attention.

"A close friend of the couple shared that the groom's family covered the bride price and hosted the wedding all on the same day," Christiantalks post read in part.

Another couple had also walked down the aisle in a simple manner.

Reactions trail the couple's low-budget wedding

Gbadebo Tomisin Omodunke said:

"Because they did a low key wedding doesn’t mean the guy is not well to do,He might just be priority.And kudos to the bride for allowing this, because this wouldn’t have been done except she agreed."

Kestivity Kester Christ Bearer said:

"The lady is a blessed woman. For agreeing to go this path with the guy without pushing him into undue indebtedness and unnecessary stress. God bless her home."

Doria Hope said:

"The most important is dat, her Bride Price was fully paid. What else do u want before?

"Congratulations my love."

Eberechukwu Convenant Ihekwoaba said:

"They chose to do it like that.

"If you have the means pls do something very memorable that you will be proud to show your children tomorrow."

Precious Azubuike said:

"Congratulations to them,

"Nah Nigerians dey make things hard for themselves.

"Simple and unique."

Precious Jesusbaby Sunday said:

"That was how I did my wedding too, traditional and white the same day.

"Who get food to take dey feed people differently."

Source: Legit.ng