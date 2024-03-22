A Nigerian preacher has shared how his younger sister and her man tied the knot in a simple wedding

Sharing videos from the occasion, the man revealed the wedding was held at a corner of the church hall

While also adding that he paid N7k for the chairs that were used, he said they had the reception at a car park

A wedding day is one of the most important days in people's lives and a Nigerian couple had theirs in a simple manner.

A preacher, @RasineIrem, shared on X how his younger sister had a simple wedding in reaction to a lady's tweet where she broke down how holding weddings in 2024 seems expensive.

The man said his younger sister was wedded at a corner of the church hall. Photo Credit: @RasineIrem

@RasineIrem paid N7k for chairs

@RasineIrem noted that the wedding was attended by about 50 people and was held at a corner of their church hall.

He added that the couple had the reception at the car park in his father's compound. He said he paid N7k for chairs. He wrote:

"We actually did a wedding last weekend, my younger sister and one of the people on CT here who has now become my brother in-law.

"The wedding was at a corner of the church hall and attended by maybe 50 people, the reception was at the car park in my dad's compound.

"I paid 7k for chairs and canopy."

@RasineIrem backed up his claims with videos from the wedding. His post stirred reactions.

Another couple wore T-shirts for their simple wedding.

See his tweet below:

Netizens debate cost of doing weddings

@omotola_afuwape said:

"You have saved a lot of money honestly."

@Richy__Green said:

"This story reminds me of my mentor who is now in the US.

"When they wedded they couldn't afford a cake . His dad was the officiating priest. His friends car stereo was DJ.

"The last funds he had was used to rent an apartment they would live in. Omo if I tell the full gist ."

@Tosyn_Odetoran said:

"Thanks for sharing with evidence. Most of these ladies don't know anything. It's always competition.

"A certain football billionaire Joseph Yobo got married some years ago. It was a private one and just a low-key stuff. He wasn't broke. Wedding na wedding."

@mayornifty said:

"Exactly, marriage ceremony is not a status symbol. Marry Your person and do it as you like it without pressure."

@KingOlaoluwa1 said:

"If it's the man that wants elaborate wedding be ready to finance it don't pressurize the lady and if you the lady wants kaye gbo,korumo wedding kindly finance it don't run someone child to debt."

@i_amjohnbulla said:

"Congratulations, God bless your new home with peace and happiness ."

