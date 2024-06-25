Nigerian singer Davido's wife Chioma Adeleke spurred another level of excitement online as hours countdown to her wedding ceremony

The renowned chef was seen in a trending video doing her makeup, and netizens couldn't get enough of her gorgeous face

In the video spotted by Legit.ng, the latest bride in town was relaxed in a high chair, as her face was beaten to lovely glam

Nigerian singer Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, is getting ready for her wedding ceremony, which will start in the next few hours today, June 25.

The twins' mum looked stunning as she got her beautiful face glammed up for her big day.

Davido’s Wife Chioma’s makeup reportedly done by renowned Banke Meshida. Credit: @davido, @shotsbynobs

Source: Instagram

Netizens couldn't get enough of her well-beat look as they expressed admiration.

Chioma's makeup is reportedly said to e done by renewed makeup artist Banke Meshida Lawal.

Legit.ng reported that a posh video of the kind of treatment given to Chioma's bridesmaid before the wedding has surfaced online.

In the video making the rounds, some international masseuses were seen giving some bridesmaids VIP treatment at the relaxation party conducted after the bridal shower.

The ladies were sitting in their seats as a professional came to attend to them. A special room was also set aside for more exclusive treatment, with all the gadgets meant for the purpose.

Chioma makeup session spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sugozzy:

"I been up all night waiting patiently."

officialcomfortekanem:

"I thought you said you are going live all through."

sheis_faye:

"Our bride. Forever Beautiful."

lilie_enn:

"Bmpro baddest hand."

janes_sparkles:

"Makeup artist delivered her polling unit, when to other states and delivered theirs too."

Source: Legit.ng