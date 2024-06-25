Chivido 2024: Davido’s Wife Chioma’s Makeup Session on Her Wedding Day, Leaves Many Gushing
- Nigerian singer Davido's wife Chioma Adeleke spurred another level of excitement online as hours countdown to her wedding ceremony
- The renowned chef was seen in a trending video doing her makeup, and netizens couldn't get enough of her gorgeous face
- In the video spotted by Legit.ng, the latest bride in town was relaxed in a high chair, as her face was beaten to lovely glam
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Nigerian singer Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, is getting ready for her wedding ceremony, which will start in the next few hours today, June 25.
The twins' mum looked stunning as she got her beautiful face glammed up for her big day.
Netizens couldn't get enough of her well-beat look as they expressed admiration.
Chioma's makeup is reportedly said to e done by renewed makeup artist Banke Meshida Lawal.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
Legit.ng reported that a posh video of the kind of treatment given to Chioma's bridesmaid before the wedding has surfaced online.
In the video making the rounds, some international masseuses were seen giving some bridesmaids VIP treatment at the relaxation party conducted after the bridal shower.
The ladies were sitting in their seats as a professional came to attend to them. A special room was also set aside for more exclusive treatment, with all the gadgets meant for the purpose.
Watch the video below:
Chioma makeup session spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
sugozzy:
"I been up all night waiting patiently."
officialcomfortekanem:
"I thought you said you are going live all through."
sheis_faye:
"Our bride. Forever Beautiful."
Chivido 2024: Cubana Chiefpriest serves serious warning to uninvited celebs against Davido's wedding
lilie_enn:
"Bmpro baddest hand."
janes_sparkles:
"Makeup artist delivered her polling unit, when to other states and delivered theirs too."
Warri Pikin begs Davido's guests
Meanwhile, amid Davido's wedding, Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin received massive praise from her countrymen following her recent post.
Warri Pikin, who unfortunately won't be attending the wedding, gave important instructions to attendees so that she and online in-laws could enjoy the glamour on social media.
She listed the things that the guests must do for the online in-laws during the ceremony.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.