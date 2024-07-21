A beautiful bride could not control her joy when her husband suddenly gave her N20m on their wedding day

The woman's dramatic expression to the gift stirred reactions among many ladies online who wished to be her

Among those who commented on the couple's video were a few who asked if the money was real

A young Nigerian millionaire surprised his bride on their wedding day as he gave her N20million.

When the woman got the ceremonial cheque and saw the amount, she threw it away in joy and surprise.

The bride looked at the N20m cheque in surprise. Photo source: @everything_diamond

Bride celebrated wedding gift

As the bride's dramatic reaction continued in a clip shared by @everything__diamond, the groom smiled in fulfillment. She later came around to pose with the N20m cheque.

Many of the wedding guests tried to capture the joyous moment on camera as they filmed the situation. Another video showed the N20m credit alert in the woman's account.

Woman remarried after 20 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video of her mother-in-law finding love again after 20 years her husband passed away.

The woman wore a shiny white as she marched towards the pulpit to join her new partner.

