Bride-to-be canceled wedding a week before because groom could not afford five events

Family and friends were disappointed and angry, some lose money on outfits

Groom was happy to escape from selfish and materialistic bride

A bride-to-be called off her wedding a week before the big day, leaving her family and friends heartbroken and angry.

She wanted to have five lavish events, but her groom could not afford them.

The wedding was supposed to take place on July 30th, but the couple had a disagreement over the budget.

The groom told his fiancée that he did not have enough money to sponsor all the ceremonies she had planned.

He asked her to scale down her expectations and focus on the marriage, not the events.

But the bride refused to compromise.

She cancelled the wedding and ignored the pleas of her mother, relatives and friends.

They tried to convince her that the events were not important, and that she should value the love and commitment of her partner.

Friends already well prepared for wedding

Some of her friends had already bought and sewed their matching outfits, known as anko, for the wedding.

They felt betrayed and wasted their money for nothing. They wished her bad luck and hoped she would regret her decision.

The groom was relieved that he dodged a bullet. He realized that his ex-fiancée was only interested in showing off and having a grand party, not in building a lasting relationship.

The story of the cancelled wedding went viral on social media, where many people criticized the bride for being selfish and materialistic.

They praised the groom for being sensible and honest. They also advised other couples to communicate clearly and respect each other’s financial situations before planning a wedding.

