A newly wedded woman arrived with her husband to his family's home and was received in a lovely fashion

Excited women sang and jubilated while laying their wrappers for her to walk on them like a queen

Many ladies who watched the clip expressed great admiration for the people's culture, while single ones wished to marry from there

A new wife was given royalty treatment as she arrived at her husband's family house following their wedding.

As soon as she alighted from the car, a group of women gathered around her and immediately laid wrappers for her to walk on.

The new wife was welcomed with singing and dancing. Photo Credit: @chinenye_blessing1

From the moment she stepped out of the car to when she entered the house, the women ensured she walked on their wrappers.

Their heartwarming display was garnished with their singing and dancing like people receiving a VIP.

A relative of the groom shared the clip on TikTok, noting that this is what she likes about her hometown the most.

She welcomed the beautiful bride into their Anambra household.

In another lovely display, villagers had lined up on a road with a lady's bride price.

Watch the video below:

@chinenye_blessing1's video amazed many

user7067183636293 said:

"Abeg wetin be d name of d village, i wan marry go there make them welcome me like this."

queenfavy063 said:

"Abeg which village is this,I go like marry from this village oo."

Girlchild said:

"It's also done in my hometown.

"Lilu in ihiala lga."

Uche Cynthia said:

"Awwn that's so sweet, she looks like my classmate Miriam though."

Mimi bby said:

"Una brother don marry finish?? Asking 4 my self."

amakasunshine3 said:

"My village na to sweep from our compound to another my brother wife really cry that day Am talking about Uli."

ELLA THE ABA OUTFITDESIGNER said:

"I will so cry ehhh."

IFUNANYACHUKWU said:

"This is beautiful . if I was the one I'll just he blushing like roasted goat."

Bride received home like queen

Source: Legit.ng