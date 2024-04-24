Couple Builds Family Mansion in 7 Months, Gives it Flat roof, Paints Building with Cool Colours
- A couple started and finished a house for their family in seven months, making people to celebrate with them
- The happy woman shared a video that showed every phase of the building construction till it was livable
- Among those who saw the video were those who wanted to know the cost of building such a house in seven months
A woman has celebrated as her family started a building project and finished their family mansion within a year.
The woman (@persssie) captured when the house was incomplete and with scaffolding. Building materials like sand were on the site.
House with flat roof
As the building project proceeded, the woman and her family supervised every phase to ensure things were done well.
After the one-story was completed, its walls were screened and painted. The family planted low grass in the compound to enhance the house's beauty.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
mariaking said:
"May it be filled with peace, love and laughter till infinite."
stelafinsky said:
"7 months?you guys are rich rich."
Waheart Nyora said:
"Lord am clapping for these one's because you who began the good work will bring it to completion for us too."
Leila maish asked:
"How much did this cost i need to do this soon."
Asmitanzomo355 said:
"My dream my hustle can't allow me to a hieve this but the God I serve shall deliver in Jesus name."
Felmo said:
"Keyword: My husband and I. Congratulations."
winnie said:
"I am manifesting a home too thanks for sharing to encouragement me."
Tom moscott said:
"This is exemplary work. color scheme is also on point."
Joyce Kyalo30 said:
"Mine is draining my pocket I swear not easy congratulations guys."
Shyla Queen said:
"Congratulations mama I tap on this blessing for me."
cherotich_7 Mariana said:
"Tapping into these blessings, so beautiful."
Another couple built mansion
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Kenyan couple inspired the next generation of homeowners after building their dream home over four months.
In a widely shared video, the Mwangangis - Patrick and Fancy - revealed that their stunning mansion cost around KSh8.5 million (over N40m).
