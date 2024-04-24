A couple started and finished a house for their family in seven months, making people to celebrate with them

The happy woman shared a video that showed every phase of the building construction till it was livable

Among those who saw the video were those who wanted to know the cost of building such a house in seven months

A woman has celebrated as her family started a building project and finished their family mansion within a year.

The woman (@persssie) captured when the house was incomplete and with scaffolding. Building materials like sand were on the site.

The family played in their house's compound. Photo source: @persssie

House with flat roof

As the building project proceeded, the woman and her family supervised every phase to ensure things were done well.

After the one-story was completed, its walls were screened and painted. The family planted low grass in the compound to enhance the house's beauty.

Watch the video below:

mariaking said:

"May it be filled with peace, love and laughter till infinite."

stelafinsky said:

"7 months?you guys are rich rich."

Waheart Nyora said:

"Lord am clapping for these one's because you who began the good work will bring it to completion for us too."

Leila maish asked:

"How much did this cost i need to do this soon."

Asmitanzomo355 said:

"My dream my hustle can't allow me to a hieve this but the God I serve shall deliver in Jesus name."

Felmo said:

"Keyword: My husband and I. Congratulations."

winnie said:

"I am manifesting a home too thanks for sharing to encouragement me."

Tom moscott said:

"This is exemplary work. color scheme is also on point."

Joyce Kyalo30 said:

"Mine is draining my pocket I swear not easy congratulations guys."

Shyla Queen said:

"Congratulations mama I tap on this blessing for me."

cherotich_7 Mariana said:

"Tapping into these blessings, so beautiful."

