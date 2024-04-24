An overjoyed Nigerian trader lost control after a white man visited her corner to purchase footwear

The woman was so nice to the white customer and begged to return overseas with him as his wife

Mixed reactions trailed a video showing her interaction with the white visitor as people expressed shock over her behaviour

In a trending video, an Igbo female trader could not control her emotions as a white visitor patronised her.

The white man, Harry Jaggard, approached the woman in the market to get footwear.

The overjoyed trader appealed to the white man to marry her. Photo Credit: @harryjaggardtravel

Source: TikTok

Sharing a clip of his interaction with the woman, Harry funnily announced her as his Nigerian wife.

"I found my Nigerian wife," he captioned his video on TikTok.

The overjoyed trader repeatedly begged him to marry her and tagged him her husband. She expressed her desire to return overseas with him.

At some points, she identified her children with her in the market and surprisingly backtracked, referring to them later on as her siblings.

The white man appreciated her hospitality and paid in full without haggling.

Another oyinbo man had visited Mushin market without fear.

Watch the video below:

People react to the Igbo woman's behaviour

Tik Tok said:

"Wow kudos to her... she was really homest with the price even after the non negotiations."

CHINEME EGO said:

"Trust Igbos give me your number na 1 visa na 2 UK na 3...to make sure say the money complete."

fdspecial1 said:

"Na my ex mama say, buy mineral for us. Na so dem Dey do for their family, dem nor get shame."

paulo said:

"If the money no complete the woman ho change am for am instantly."

Nuela Ngum said:

"Did she just deny her kids say my brother!! My sister!!"

I V said:

"At least they're communicating with the white man but in ghana becuz of the English you'll only here eei obroni b3 hw3 3y3 obroni."

LastestDoug said:

"Oyibo shock when she guess the size right he think say we dey play."

ToNia smith said:

"Oyibo say na of bad quality the woman said yessss."

Wig Laundry in Lagos said:

"Did she just deny her children?"

Traders rush oyinbo woman in market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was elated owing to how market women treated his oyinbo wife.

He appreciated the market women for their hospitality. Taking to TikTok, the man, @bullaumeh, shared a video from their market visit with the caption:

"The market women were just amazing they kept hugging and even offered gifts, God bless them all."

Source: Legit.ng