A groom has become a viral sensation after he was recorded praying fervently for his bride at their wedding

Like a pastor delivering a disturbed congregant, the groom laid hands on his bride and burst into tongues

Many religious folks highlighted the significance of the groom's prayer and tackled those who trolled him

A groom briefly turned his wedding occasion into a prayer ground as he prayed passionately for his bride.

In a viral video, he spoke in tongues for close to a minute and held the bride's head while praying for her.

The groom spoke in tongues and laid hands on the bride. Photo Credit: Zambia News Yathu Media

Zambia News Yathu Media, who shared the video, noted that it happened at a wedding in Solwezi, a place in Zambia.

"Groom bursted out into Tongues on his wedding casting out demons from the wife in a fully packed church in Solwezi," the media page wrote on Facebook.

In the clip, the bride also joined her man in prayers.

"I declare right now, let the power fall. Let the anointing fall. Let the anointing for the journey fall upon you," the groom prayed while guests screamed "amen."

In a related incident, a groom had fallen under anointing after kissing the bride on the altar.

Mixed reactions trailed the groom's action

Bupe Jaychrist said:

"When you were told that tongues make you look powerful.... Not knowing it's a sign to unbelievers... 1corinthians 14..."

Jane Mutale said:

"I appreciate your spirituality but mmmm.... Babe it's time to rejoice over our union not ama rigegegebaba !!!

"The way I can run away..... ... Ni runaway bride..."

Annie Lubinda Magaleta said:

"You be here laughing yet you don’t know how many past and future battles have been won during this prayer for their marriage. God bless this couple."

Magunela Nukeri Dosto said:

"I'm still laughing, people are enjoying out there, happy marriage."

Ramec Jalika said:

"He still has baby tongues he should progress to enjoy them..."

Chama Mary said:

"Yes, so that no negativity in the marriage!"

Melinda Beliya Soko said:

"This is not normal. I surrender."

Sam Chiti said:

"There is nothing like such. tongues or whatever."

Bride drums on her wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had grabbed the drumsticks as she impressed guests with her skill.

Even though her dressing and beauty were enough to satisfy the family of the groom, she decided to go out of her way to entertain the audience with her skill.

She went to the drumming space and took the stick. When she began to drum, the audience could not help but clap for her, as it was rare to see a bride capable of delivering such a performance.

Source: Legit.ng