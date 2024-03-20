A Nigerian man, Shola, has taken to Twitter to react to gospel singer Theophilus Sunday’s engagement to a Jamaican woman

The netizen questioned why Nigerian gospel singers are now marrying foreign ladies instead of Nigerians

Shola wondered if Nigerian Christian women are also red flags and this sparked a buzz on social media

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Theophilus Sunday engagement to his Jamaican partner, Ashlee White, has drawn a reaction from controversial Twitter personality, Shola.

On his Twitter page, Shola questioned why Nigerian gospel singers were not getting married to Nigerian women. This came after another gospel singer, Moses Bliss, got married to his Ghanaian bride.

Nigerian man queries Theophilus Sunday for marrying Jamaican woman. Photos: @itsashleewhite, @theophilussunday

Source: Instagram

The young Twitter user expressed his thoughts and wondered if Nigerian Christian women are red flags. He tweeted:

“Why are Nigerian male gospel singers marrying women from other countries? Our church girls too are red flags?”

See his post below:

Reactions as Nigerian man speaks on Theophilus’ engagement

Shola’s reaction to Theophilus Sunday’s engagement sparked a series of reactions from Nigerians on social media. Read some of their comments below:

mr_keanvic:

“People marry who they love, regardless of nationality tho.”

chikacc1:

“Because them already know who the church girls are.90% of all the girls in the church have slept with pastors and the singers in the church so how did you expect him to marry from the church?”

Official_bashy:

“Dey play in your father’s name. You all don’t know that this Church things wey pastor Dey do is business …”

La_bellachibuzor:

“Omo de matter tire me oooh come be like we de good church girls nothing for us again.”

xta.kay21:

“The church is full of baddies .”

Kiss_belinda:

“There’s a man and woman for everyone . Wait till it gets to your turn .”

Teeto__olayeni:

“You see anywhere dem dey belittle Nigerian women? You go see this shola there,e no dey miss am.”

Mahdiyamohammed:

“Please don’t start with that nonsense mentality, they married who they loved. It has nothing to do with Nigerian women. So please wait for your own turn marry who you want.”

Bigbaebiii:

“When it’s time to say stupid things about Nigerian babes,catch Nigerian men at the front…. Y’all steady with it it’s the consistency for me. Las las we go marry each other.”

thriftbylori.ng:

“There are plenty Nigerian Gospel artistes that are married to Nigerian Christian women:

1. Nathaniel Bassey 2. Joe Praize 3. GUC etc Anyone can marry anywhere they find their better-half. All these things really don’t matter in the body of Christ.”

Fabisco_lj:

“Some of us are praying to marry low key Christian men. Not everyone wants ministers. We just want Godly men. I’m happy for them but not jealous of them.”

_somebodys1stson:

“What's our business with what nationality those men choose to marry? All the wahala for this country and una still get brain space to dey wonder about things you have absolutely no control over and worse, it's not your business.”

Oluwathelma:

“Does it matters where anyone marries from?? Why is shola always looking for ways to drag Nigeria girls?? Leave us o.”

sweet_cheegs:

“Marry from outside too nowww”

Queenloveth____:

“Nigeria girls no dey marry foreigner.”

Ahabue:

“Resttt people rest it’s has nothing to do with Nigerian women or not . They fell in love with who they fell in love with. Leave Nigerian women alone jeez if, Nigerian women sometimes also fall in love with foreigners nobody says anything. Please leave Nigerian women alone.”

