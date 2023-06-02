A viral video shows a young bride who has a twin brother asking for his permission before she ties the knot

The woman kneels down and begs her twin to let her go to her husband’s home as part of the Yoruba tradition

This routine is believed to bring blessings and fruitfulness to the marriage

A heartwarming video has captured a touching moment between a young bride and her twin brother during a traditional Yoruba wedding ceremony.

The bride, who has a strong bond with her twin brother, is seen holding his hands and pleading with him to give his consent to the marriage.

Twins sister pleadingly seeks brother'brothers' consent. Photo credit: @akanni_alaga Source: TikTok

Gives blessing

The brother, who is visibly emotional, hugs her lightly and eventually gives his blessing.

This tradition is believed to bring blessings and fruitfulness to the marriage, as twins are considered sacred in the Yoruba religion.

The Yoruba people have one of the highest rates of twin births in the world, and they celebrate twins with special ceremonies and festivals.

Twins in Yoruba society

Twins are revered and respected in Yoruba society, and they are expected to share a close relationship throughout their lives.

The video of the bride and her twin brother has gone viral on social media, with many people commenting on the beauty and significance of the tradition.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ayamnomowumi reacted:

"So beautiful thank god I give birth to twins."

@adebayoayobamiji said:

"I love Twins so much. may almighty Allah grant my wishes."

@Ejidekehinde wrote:

"Me and my twins sister must marry the same day,may God grant me my prayer."

@OlarenwajuOlamide commented:

"Aww she's my Coursemate."

@AnthoniaOjeniran also commented:

"That was what Alaga asked my twin brother also on my wedding day 4yrs ago."

