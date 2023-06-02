A Nigerian man has leaked his chats with his mother, who wanted to know why he had not brought a girl home

His mother, in the leaked WhatsApp conversation, revealed that her son has never introduced any girl to her

Social media users have reacted massively to the WhatsApp chat, with many applauding his mother for being so vocal

A young man has caused a frenzy online after sharing his recent conversation with his mother on WhatsApp.

The curious mother quizzed him about his relationship life and wondered why he was yet to bring a woman home.

Leaked chat between mum and son Photo credit: @Claudiad/Getty Images, ZyKyAdejor/Twitter

Source: UGC

According to her, the young man has never introduced a girl to him as his girlfriend since birth.

While sharing her thoughts with her son, she asked him to open up on whether his 'thing' was still functional.

In her words:

"Arome you've never introduced me to any girl as your girlfriend before. Are you sure your thing is working? Don't be shy it's called sex education."

Social media reactions

Madu said:

"The name Aro mate? cous that what my head is playing."

Uchenna Ihiara commented:

"LMAO! May God bless and keep your Mum. She's a rare gem. I don laugh taya."

Sheila asked:

"Is ur mom adopting? She’s the GOAT indeed."

WeCallKing wrote:

"Lol. Your Dad has to be solid to bag this Queen."

Abike Ade said:

"The way I’m laughing out loud at this hour ehn. Nothing prepared me for the humour."

Triumphant Life added:

"Dear Lord, no way! I have been laughing as though I was given a laughing gas!"

